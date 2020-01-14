Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.25. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Shares of TSE:AIM traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.75. The company had a trading volume of 418,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,080. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $335.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$4.30.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimia will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.