Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.60 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and $4.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, BitForex, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Koinex, Binance, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

