Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

AFLYY opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

