Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.02. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.