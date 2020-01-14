Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

