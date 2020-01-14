AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AIABF stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Tuesday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

