Airbloc (ABL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.50 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

