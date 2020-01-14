Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €149.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €149.00 ($173.26) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.38 ($163.24).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €134.56 ($156.47) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.61.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.