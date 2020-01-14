Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Airgain has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.