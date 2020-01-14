AirSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance and Huobi. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.94 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

