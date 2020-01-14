Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.73. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.