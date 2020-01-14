Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $320.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $227,300.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.