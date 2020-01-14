Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.16.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.