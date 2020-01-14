Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,814. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

