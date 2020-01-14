Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 107.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alico by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alico by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Alico has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $36.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

