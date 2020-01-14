Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Reduced by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $11.77 on Tuesday, hitting $286.30. 792,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,966. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

