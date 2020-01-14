Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $298.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

