Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.22.

TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.68. 839,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$34.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

