Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €242.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €242.00 ($281.40) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €232.21 ($270.02).

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €0.80 ($0.93) on Tuesday, reaching €218.85 ($254.48). 827,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €213.12.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

