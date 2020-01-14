Almeela Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $368,000.00 and $599.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Almeela has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000552 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.