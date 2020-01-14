Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0003 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $11,519.00 and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001071 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

