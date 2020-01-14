Alpha Windward LLC Buys 338 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 1,019,745 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,352,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $256.41 and a 1-year high of $327.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

