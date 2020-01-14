Alpha Windward LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,261. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.