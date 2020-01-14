Alpha Windward LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 78,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,051. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

