Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,435.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,244.33. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,440.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

