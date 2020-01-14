Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.29. 786,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,351.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,244.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,441.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

