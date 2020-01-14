Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alphabet’s score:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,438.60. The company had a trading volume of 376,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,244.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.