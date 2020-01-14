Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Alphatec stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chubb Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

