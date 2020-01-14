Amandla Mk Trust Sells 200 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $13,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $396,282.92.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.78. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

