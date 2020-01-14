Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $33,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

