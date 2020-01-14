Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

