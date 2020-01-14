America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $111.11.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 55.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

