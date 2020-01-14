Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2020 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

1/4/2020 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Ameris Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

12/24/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

12/21/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

12/16/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/4/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2019 – Ameris Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,122. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 625,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

