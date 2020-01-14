Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $620,758.00 and $2,652.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

