AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $915,898.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $915,898.00 and approximately $129,572.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

