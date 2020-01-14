Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011397 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $98,048.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

