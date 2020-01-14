Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amyris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $311.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Amyris has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

