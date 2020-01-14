Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 1,186,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,344. Lannett has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

