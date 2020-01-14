Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. 8,230,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

