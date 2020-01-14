Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAT. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.84. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

