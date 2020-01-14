Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 14th (AAL, AGIO, AIMT, AIR, AME, ANGO, APEN, ARCC, ARDX, ATEC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.