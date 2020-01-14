Analysts Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,937. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

