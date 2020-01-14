Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $10.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.76 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $45.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.16 million to $45.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.49 million, with estimates ranging from $45.33 million to $49.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

