Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,678. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

