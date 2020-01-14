Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $686.25 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post sales of $686.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.50 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $631.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,188,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

