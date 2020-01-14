Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 1,241,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

