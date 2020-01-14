Analysts Expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. NiSource posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $4,400,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 77.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. 2,871,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,062. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

