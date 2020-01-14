Analysts Expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Onto Innovation reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 288,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,344. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

