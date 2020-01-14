Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 14th (CLB, HAL, HP, MDR, NBR, NOV, OII, PTEN, RIG, SLB)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 14th:

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock.

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock.

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). Bernstein Bank issued a market perform rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock.

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR). They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock.

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG). They issued an underperform rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock.

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Bernstein Bank issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock.

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

