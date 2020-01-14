Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bancorp (TBBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

12/24/2019 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 269,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

